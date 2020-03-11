Alana Campos Slays In A Skimpy Orange Thong Bikini: ‘Say Yes to New Adventures’

Alana Campos took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a smoking hot bikini photo with her fans. The Brazilian stunned as she lounged on a beach in Hawaii.

In the sexy snap, Alana rocked an orange bikini. The top showed off her toned arms, flat tummy, and tiny waist, while the thong bottoms flaunted her round booty and long, lean legs.

The model posed on the branch of a tree as she laid on her stomach with her backside on full display. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare as she soaked up some sun at the beach.

In the background of the shot, a gorgeous ocean scene and cloudy blue sky are visible. In the caption, she encouraged her fans to embark on new adventures in life.

Alana had her long, dark brown hair pushed back behind her head in voluminous waves that fell down her back. She also sported a glowing bronzed tan all over her body and a full face of makeup.

The glam look included thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added sculpted brows to make her eyes pop even more. She also rocked coral-colored blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes to illuminate her face. She completed the application with nude lips.

Many of the model’s 603,000-plus followers fell in love with the pic. Fans clicked the like button more than 5,000 times in less than 30 minutes after its upload.

Alana’s admirers also gushed over the model in the comments section, leaving more than 20 messages for the bronzed beauty.

“That’s absolutely awesome. Looking Great as Always,” one follower stated.

“Everyday I make it a new adventure. Looking amazing as always,” another wrote.

“I remember you posted this before. You can post it another thousand times and I would still love it,” remarked a third social media user.

“This is just so beautiful. Both the photo and the message are amazing, and I totally agree with you. You’re so sexy and radiant girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model often goes scantily clad in her online photos. The Instagram smokeshow showcases her bikini body on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this month when she opted for a tiny pink bikini while she posed in the snow during a trip to Aspen. To date, that upload has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 120 comments.