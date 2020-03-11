‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Teases Fans With Close-Up Video Of Her Bikini Body In Humorous Post

Haley Kalil gave her 335,000 Instagram followers something to look — and laugh — at on Tuesday, March 9, with a humorous video in which she showed off her insanely hot figure clad in a bikini.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sat on a few steps with her legs in from of her. The video began by showing her feet. The camera then pans up, following the line of her legs. The clip stayed a little longer on her torso, focusing on her midsection and chest. Meanwhile, Kalil could be seen pressing her upper arms against the sides of her breasts, squeezing them a couple of times to accentuate her cleavage. The camera finally moved up to her face to show the model wearing a pair of unflattering blue goggles. Completing the scene, Kalil shot a silly face at the lenses, pulling in her lips and exposing her teeth.

Kalil sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bright red shade that complimented her light tanned complexion. The bikini top boasted a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Two triangle cutouts at the top of the triangles added detailing, while teasing a bit of skin as well. The top was pretty small, baring quite a bit of Kalil’s cleavage.

On her lower body, Kalil wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms with equally thin straps that tied on the sides. The straps were low on her hips, leaving the model’s lower stomach on display. The placement of the bottoms also helped accentuate her strong hips as they contrasted with her small waist. According to the tag Kalil included with the post, her swimsuit is from Bissy Swim. A quick look at the brand’s Instagram page revealed that this style is called The Carmen.

Kalil accessorized her look with a stylish necklace with a thin gold chain and pointed white stones all around it.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with Kalil’s fans. Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 62,100 times, attracting over 11,500 likes and upwards of 250 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to laugh with Kalil, while also praising her beauty.

“Omg omg omg omg!!!! Too funny!!!” one user raved.

“Lmao I’m obsessed,” said another one, trailing the comment with an emoji rolling on the floor laughing, a face with heart-eyes and a pink double heart.

“Gorgeous,” replied a third fan, who also included a laughing-crying face and fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“I gotta re-create this,” another one chimed in.