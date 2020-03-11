Harvey Weinstein Accuser Caitlin Dulany Says Sentencing Is A ‘Historic Victory’

The actress said she was 'overwhelmed with gratitude to all the women who spoke out.'

Caitlin Dulany is breathing a sigh of relief following the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday. The actress spoke with Fox News after news broke that the disgraced Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“With today’s sentencing of Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to all the women who spoke out. Harvey is going to jail for a very long time. And as I and so many continue to heal from the damage that has been done to our lives by this man, I can now celebrate a truly historic victory,” the actress said.

According to The New York Times, Dulany accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her at the Hotel Du Cap in Cannes, France in 1996. Weinstein was convicted on two counts last month, and was sentenced to 23 years for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. Weinstein maintains that he simply had “extramarital affairs” with his victims.

Dulany continued by saying that the sentencing gives her renewed faith that the #MeToo movement is just getting started. She said that she was certain that the world would be a safer place for survivors moving forward.

The actress also said that she had a renewed sense of justice and faith in the change that can come to right society’s past wrongs.

“This is the reckoning for Harvey Weinstein that I hoped it would be and as it should be,” Dulany said, pointing out that for years, he was thought of as untouchable because of his social and economic status.

Dulany also acknowledged the women who had gone on record about their encounters with Weinstein, and said she was particularly grateful to the women who had testified in the criminal case against him. She said it was their testimony that put him behind bars, but knew that reliving the trauma they had experienced wasn’t easy.

While Weinstein’s prison sentence is significant, Dulany was also quick to point out that it wasn’t the end of his trouble. His case will now move to Los Angeles, where he will stand trial for additional charges of assault.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of various forms of inappropriate or criminal behavior. Since the accusations against him first broke more than two years ago, Weinstein has maintained his innocence. Dulaney said that she will continue to fight for change.

“We have to do better as a society and I, and we, the silence breakers, won’t rest until we do,” the actress said.