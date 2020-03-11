WWE News: Former Champion Says Superstars Believe ‘WrestleMania 36’ Is Going To Be Canceled

The safety of the wrestlers must be protected and canceling the big event may need to be done.

The Coronavirus is causing havoc all around the world and it has been dealing a lot of uncertainty at WWE and upcoming events. In less than three weeks, WrestleMania 36 is set to take place from Tampa, but there has been much skepticism as to whether it will actually happen. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback says he has spoken to numerous superstars and they are of the belief that the event will end up being canceled.

A number of cases of the Coronavirus have been found in various cities and counties in Florida. This has prompted a meeting on Thursday between city officials and the Mayor of Tampa to discuss possibly postponing or canceling “major” events set to take place in the city, and that does include WrestleMania 36.

There has been no official word from WWE other than the event is currently moving ahead as scheduled. Stephanie McMahon did recently say that health and safety measures will be taken to ensure that all superstars, production crew, and fans are taken care of in the proper manner.

Former WWE superstar Ryback recently spoke out about the situation on his podcast, and he’s not so sure the grand pay-per-view will take place. As reported by Wrestle Talk, Ryback says that some of those he’s spoken to within WWE believe the event is going to end up being canceled.

Ryback believes that WWE is currently far enough out to “keep an eye” on the situation and still make an educated decision on what to do. He went on to say that he’s spoken to some people behind the scenes and they are not optimistic on having WrestleMania 36 actually happen.

“From a wrestler’s standpoint, [WrestleMania] is in Tampa and they’re gonna bring people from all over the world to this location. If I’m a wrestler – and I’m speaking from the talent as I’ve talked to a couple of people – the talent believe that WrestleMania is possibly going to get cancelled. This is a business and it will impact a lot of things but you have to protect the wrestlers at all costs.”

Leading up to WrestleMania 36 is a full week of events that includes the fan event called Axxess, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and NXT TakeOver: Tampa. Ryback says that if Axxess does take place, “there should be no fan interaction” whatsoever.

He went on to say that if the Hall of Fame ceremony goes on as planed, keep the talent away from the audience. Ryback feels as if the talent should have to only show up for WrestleMania 36 and have no further contact with the fans or crowds.

I asked a few sources about Mania & the Corona situation. Some had no info to relay. One said: “if it can go on as planned, it will” Safe to say WWE just doesn’t know yet. All very fluid. All TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2020

With some time left to go before having to make an informed decision, WWE will need to sit back, listen to all information, and weigh the risks. WrestleMania 36 is currently still moving ahead as planned, but Ryback says that some of the superstars are already preparing for it to be canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.