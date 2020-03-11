Casey Costelloe Soaks Up The Sun In A Teeny Tiny Snakeskin Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe slayed in a racy bikini for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The Aussie bombshell showcased her curves as she spent the day at the beach.

In the sexy shot, Casey looked smoking hot as she rocked a snakeskin string bikini. The teeny tiny top flaunted the model’s ample cleavage and toned arms.

The matching bottoms tied high on her curvy hips, and showed off her tiny waist and flat tummy as well. She accessorized the look with a blue baseball cap on her head.

The blond bombshell posed with her eyes closed as she soaked up some sun while grabbed onto the straps of her bikini bottoms. She smiled brightly for the camera and had her head tilted towards the sky.

In the background of the shot, a stunning ocean scene and a clear blue sky are visible. In the caption, the stunner told her fans that nothing will ever look as good as it feels to be healthy.

Casey wore her long, golden locks in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back. She also added a natural makeup look.

The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. The glam look was completed with a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of the model’s over 785,000 followers went wild for the sexy post. The photo garnered more than 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

Casey’s adoring fans also sent her over 330 messages of love and support in the comments section.

“Stunning babe! Looking so healthy,” one follower gushed.

“You have the prettiest look in the world pretty woman,” remarked another.

“Nothing looks as good as a beautiful woman in a bikini on a sunny day,” a third comment read.

“Looking absolutely amazingly beautiful and extremely hot,” a fourth social media user said.

The model isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves in front of the camera. She often sizzles in racy outfits such as tiny tops, skimpy shorts, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey stunned her fans earlier this month when she flaunted her flawless figure in a tiny wet bikini as she posed on the beach. To date, that photo has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 370 comments.