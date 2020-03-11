Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Feelings For Brooke Shock Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 12 tease Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will shock his son. The “Stallion” will reveal his thoughts and stun Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in the process, per She Knows Soaps. Of course, Bill will try to downplay his faux pas, but Wyatt is a smart boy and it’s only a matter of time before he puts the pieces of the puzzle together.

Bill and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) shared an illicit kiss at the cabin. Even though both of them are involved with other people, this didn’t prevent them from locking lips and giving in to their lust. Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are still married, while Bill is engaged to Bill’s fiancée, Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Bill will be daydreaming about Brooke when Liam arrives, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. As The Inquisitr reported, Brooke and Bill discussed their feelings but it seems as if Bill wasn’t entirely honest. When Brooke told him that she didn’t want the kiss to affect Katie, he assured her that he was still committed to her sister. Bill made it seem as if he still was planning a future with Katie. But it seems as if the kiss deeply affected Bill.

The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt will arrive at Spencer Publications. They will discuss Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding. While Wyatt may believe that Thomas has moved on, Bill firmly believes that Thomas is just using Zoe to get to Hope.

Bill is upset that Ridge cannot see his son for who he is. He believes that Thomas is a threat to everyone, including Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Dollar Bill will then make the mistake of revealing his feelings for Brooke when he vows to protect her if Ridge won’t.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will be shocked by the intensity of Bill’s feelings. After all, Brooke and Bill haven’t been together for years yet he still feels so strongly about her.

Bill will quickly change the topic when he sees his son’s confusion and will talk about the wedding instead. He will rant about Thomas and how he has already ruined so many people’s lives. However, Wyatt knows his father through and through. It’s only a matter of time before he picks up that there’s more to Bill and Brooke’s relationship than they are letting on.