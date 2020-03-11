Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Confirmed For Early 2021 Launch Date

Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series, Loki has long been expected to launch in the first half of 2021. On Wednesday morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that is when Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can indeed expect to see the new show.

According to ComicBook.com, Iger delivered the news during a shareholders meeting. The question now is whether or not Iger’s comments mean the program will get moved up from the late spring launch date most expected. With Iger spilling the beans officially on “early” in 2021, it’s a safe bet fans are going to get an official release date sooner rather than later for Loki.

Of course, it’s also possible Iger has to walk back his comments in the near future. Another Disney Plus show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently had its debut date moved back because of the coronavirus outbreak. Loki is still early in production and could see similar moves made if things get much worse on the pandemic front.

There has been a spate of news about the show, featuring the character Tom Hiddleston made famous in the Thor and Avengers movies. This time around, he’s said to be a kind of anti-hero who will be doing battle with the Time Variance Authority.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

That revelation has led some to believe fans could get to see the MCU version of Kang at some point in the series. While the villain is more known as a foe of the Avengers in the comics, time-traveling adventures would seem to be a golden opportunity to introduce the new character.

Most of the cast for Loki is still unknown, though The Inquisitr did previously report Owen Wilson has been brought on board. At the same time Loki fans got news about Wilson, a casting call didn’t announce the filling of spots but did give people some notice on who they should look out for in the upcoming series.

With the confirmation that Loki is going to be coming in early 2021, it seems as if the Disney Plus series could be used to kick off the next slate of MCU enterprises. Next year is going to be jam-packed with Marvel projects. In addition to the series, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7), Spider-Man 3 (July 16), What if…? (Summer) Hawkeye (Fall), Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5) are all due out next year.

There are also three Disney Plus series – Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk – without release dates. Loki doesn’t have a release date just yet, but fans of the MCU at least now have a more concrete idea of the release window.