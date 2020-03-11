Large Ecosystems Can Collapse In A Matter Of Decades, Researchers Warn That Policymakers Have Less Time To Act

A new study has found that large ecosystems, such as the Amazon rain forest, can break down fairly quickly to the point of collapse in a matter of decades, reported The Guardian. Contrary to previous thought that ecosystems break down over the course of hundreds of years, researchers of the study showed that once an ecosystem reaches its tipping point, it breaks down rather rapidly.

The authors of the study, which was published on Tuesday in the Nature Communications journal, gathered data from previous cases in which ecosystems have experienced a break down, also referred to as a regime shift. Some of these events included the bleaching of coral reefs in Jamaica, the desertification of agricultural lands in Niger, and the collapse of fisheries in Newfoundland.

While large ecosystems tend to be more resilient due to their complexity, once they hit a tipping point, they cannot bounce back and are hit harder than smaller biomes. The researchers carried out a statistical analysis of the amount of time it would take the Amazon to collapse and found that once it reaches its tipping point, it could break down entirely within 50 years. A smaller ecosystem, such as the Caribbean coral reefs, could collapse in just 15 years.

The study’s authors warn that given their findings, policymakers have less time than originally thought to address and remediate the climate crisis.

Donald Miralle / Getty Images

“We must prepare for regime shifts in any natural system to occur over the ‘human’ timescales of years and decades, rather than multigenerational timescales of centuries and millennia. Humanity now needs to prepare for changes in ecosystems that are faster than we previously envisaged through our traditional linear view of the world, including across Earth’s largest and most iconic ecosystems, and the social-ecological systems that they support.”

While scientists were aware that ecosystems break down faster than they grow and develop, the new research quantifies and explains this in detail. The researchers are showing that regardless of the age of an ecosystem, whether it be thousands or millions of years old, it is capable of completely breaking down in a relatively short amount of time.

Lead author of the study John Dearing commented that the larger the system, the greater its fragility. The scientist worries about the study’s implications, fearing that the destruction of the Amazon could occur within his grandchildren’s lifetimes.

Damage caused by logging, farming, and global warming has already been shown to be shifting the Amazon rain forest away from a carbon-absorbing sink to a source of carbon emissions.