Kourtney Kardashian Talks Clean Living, Poosh, And Her Decision To Step Back From Filming

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has quit the Keto diet for the second time, according to Health Magazine. In an interview published online on Tuesday, the mother of three said that she was no longer doing the Keto diet, which she began again back in June 2019.

“I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now,” Kourtney said. She added that she felt her body “change for the better” while on the keto diet, and saying that she never “looked better” than when she was on Keto, over two years ago. The eldest Kardashian sister also said that keto is the best way to train her body and “kick-start” weight loss and reduce her sugar cravings.

However, Kourtney doesn’t indulge in one of the biggest perks of keto — dairy.

“In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free.” She said that she has sensitive skin which is easily affected by dairy, so she stays away from it.

In addition to the keto diet, Kourtney said she also enjoys intermittent fasting, saying she does it regularly.

When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she tries to teach her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — everything in moderation.

“With our kids, I try not to force it,” Kourtney said, adding that when they take a family trip to Disneyland, for example, they “eat whatever.”

When asked about the impetus to launch her online site, Poosh, Kourtney said she felt that there was not a space for women who were “healthy” and prioritized “wellness,” but who was also “cool.”

“There is this image out there of the woman who cares about eating organic and feeding her kids that way that is somehow uncool.”

She said that Poosh embodies the things she is passionate about.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kourtney’s decision to step back a bit from filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, now on its 18 seasons, seemed to take her family by surprise. As Floor 8 reported, the sisters felt that Kourtney wasn’t pulling her weight with filming and sharing her personal life on camera. Kim said that if Kourtney doesn’t film as much, then she and Khloe have to “pick up the slack.”

In a November interview, Kourtney spoke to her decision film less, saying that she wanted to “spend more time as a mom.” In her Health Magazine interview, Kourtney addressed the interview and said she’s not been filming or working as much. She said that her goal is to be “in charge of [her] time and schedule” so she can focus on what makes her happy.