Ana Cheri Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Plunging Yellow Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her throwback Instagram post.

On Wednesday, American model Ana Cheri delighted fans by sharing a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

In the pictures, the stunner stood barefoot on stone steps, while she smiled brightly. The first image shows the 33-year-old leaning forward and bending one of her knees, as she gripped the rope stair railing. The former Playboy Playmate tilted her head and closed her eyes. The following photo was nearly identical, except for the fact that she turned her head to face the photographer to gaze directly into the camera.

She flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging, patterned yellow mini dress with ruched detailing. The figure-hugging ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned legs. Ana accessorized the feminine look with gold hoop earrings, a long cross pendant necklace, and her sparkling engagement ring.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in tousled waves and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation noted that the photos were taken at an earlier date while she was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Ana explained that while she would like to plan another visit to Cabo in the near future, she decided that it is in her best interest to refrain from traveling due to coronavirus, as she has a “compromised immune system.” Ana then proceeded to ask her followers if they had concerns regarding COVID-19.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Ana’s question.

“There’s nothing to worry about, you have a better chance at being struck by lightning! It is a good reminded to practice good hygiene, though!” wrote one commenter.

“@anacheri Nope as long as I’m washing my hands, cover my mouth if [I’m] sick, etc I’ll be fine!” added another Instagram user.

Many of Ana’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So pretty, girl you’re slaying it,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“So gorgeous and elegant. You [are] like an [actress] from the old 1950s films. Simply so stunning,” chimed in a different devotee.

The Instagram influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.