‘Maxim’ Cover Model Kate Bock Wears Nothing But A Bow Around Her Hips In Stunning New Photo

Kate Bock sizzled in a photo from her recent shoot for Maxim shared by the magazine on its verified Instagram account on Wednesday, March 11, much to the delight of its 933,000 followers. The snippet showed the Canadian model, who graced the cover of Maxim‘s March/April issue, wearing nothing but a bow around her waist.

The black-and-white photo was a bit too racy to post here, but readers can take a peek at it here.

For the photo, Bock stood with her back to the camera in front of a white wall. Her legs were apart as she pressed the tops of her thighs against the wall while keeping her torso away from it. The model — who is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit— placed her hands on her hips, arching her shoulders forward in a way that highlighted the musculature of her upper arms and back.

Bock was struck with strong focal lighting from the back, which caused her silhouette to project onto the wall, creating a gorgeous composition. The stunning shot was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in New York City.

The blond bombshell went fully topless for the photo. She had her back to the viewer, but a good amount of her sideboob on the right was visible. On her lower body, Bock simply wore an interesting piece that tied in a bow just above her booty. While the bow was pretty large, it failed to cover her entire backside, leaving a good amount of her bare derriere exposed.

Bock teamed her look with a pair of high-heeled shoes with a flower on the front. She completed it by rocking a pair of sunglasses over her eyes as she stared at the wall in front of her. The model wore her light tresses up in a purposefully messy upside-down bun with strands sticking up over her head.

Maxim fans loved the snapshot, which attracted more than 1,880 comments in under an hour of being posted. Instagram users used the comments section to praise Bensimon’s vision and aesthetics.

“I love how the silhouette turned out with the body shape of the bow & hair,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a kiss mark, a red heart, a fire and a bow emoji.

“Love this! Very unique model placement relative to the context, but it makes this image so much more interesting! Beautiful work!” replied another user, following the words with red hearts, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Lovely,” a third fan simply stated, including sparkles and a bow emoji at the end of the words.