Manisha Bharade Accused Of Selling Fake Homemade ‘Hand Sanitizer’ That Burned Four Children

There's a shortage of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus spread, but it's easy to make your own.

A New Jersey convenience store owner is accused of concocting and selling a fake “hand sanitizer” that burned four children, The New York Post reports.

As coronavirus spreads and, along with it, misinformation and, in some cases, panic, there’s a shortage of hand sanitizer. Indeed, internet retailers such as eBay and Amazon have been policing their listings for people reselling hand sanitizer, often for over a hundred dollars for a bottle.

New Jersey authorities say that Manisha Bharade, who owns a 7-11 convenience store in River Vale, concocted a fake hand sanitizer, put it into bottles, and deceptively sold it to over a dozen customers if not more. That concoction caused chemical burns on at least four children.

Specifically, authorities allege that Bharade, 47, mixed water and a foaming sanitizer that is not intended for resale, and sold 14 bottles of it, at $2.50 each, to an unknown number of customers.

Apparently at least four children somehow got the solution on their skin, and received chemical burns in the process. Three ten-year-old boys and one 11-year-old boy were injured. One was hospitalized but later released and is expected to make a full recovery. The other three were not burned severely enough to require a trip to the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the River Vale Police Department provided pictures of the bogus and dangerous product, and warned residents to be wary.

Bharade was issued a summons on charges of endangering the welfare of children and deceptive business practices.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal warned anyone else in The Garden State that profiteering from coronavirus fears, especially when it comes to deceiving and maiming people, won’t be tolerated.

“If you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable. Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences,” he said.

Bharade isn’t believed to have made much money from the sale of the bogus product, and even believe she wasn’t trying to hurt anybody. But still, says an unidentified law enforcement official, mixing chemical concoctions is best left to the professionals.

“She wasn’t trying to make a lot of money and obviously didn’t mean to hurt anybody. But she’s no chemist,” the official said.

Though there’s currently a shortage of hand sanitizer, it’s easy to make your own, in a process that doesn’t involve risking a chemical burn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, all you need to make your own hand sanitizer is aloe vera gel (of which there is no shortage) and either isopropyl rubbing alcohol or a high-alcohol-content (over 140 proof) liquor, such as vodka. Mix two parts gel to one part alcohol, and now you have your own homemade (and safe, as long as you don’t drink it or rub it in your eyes) hand sanitizer.