Amanda Bynes Fiance Speaks Out And Says The Two Never Split, Claims Their Social Media Was ‘Hacked’

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are seemingly back together and now he is speaking out to Page Six and claiming that he and the actress never actually split. Rather, he claims that their social media accounts were “hacked.”

“Both of our instas got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent dms [direct messages] saying we broke up,” he explained to the site.

News that the couple had split started circulating last week. The fact that Amanda’s Instagram had been scrubbed of pictures with and about Paul seemed to further fuel the rumors. However, Paul claims that he and the actress never actually split.

“We never broke up and weren’t able to log into our instagrams until last night.”

On Monday night, a new photo of Amanda with Paul popped up on her Instagram account along with a caption calling him her “love.” Though she didn’t allow commenting on the photo, fans were confused as reports of their split seemed true.

Page Six inquired as to why a hacker would remove only photos of the couple. Paul surmised that the hacker wanted to make it seem as though the couple had indeed split. He explained that they have been together for six months.

News of the split came after Amanda reportedly met with a judge last week to discuss her conservatorship. The She’s the Man actress has been under a conservatorship since 2013. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, is her conservator. Reports surfaced that following the hearing, Amanda was ordered to enter a mental health facility. Paul also opened up about those claims.

“She’s not ordered to go to a hospital. She’s ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she’s not in a hospital,” he explained adding, “She is affected by trauma from her childhood. The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment.”

According to Paul, as long as Amanda attends therapy she is able to “come and go.” The actress will also reportedly return to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to work on her Bachelor’s Degree. The former All That star already has an Associate’s Degree from the school, graduating in 2019.

Paul added that Amanda is doing “really well” aside from the “anxiety and trauma.”

Amanda has yet to speak out about the conservatorship hearing or the reports that she and Paul split. However, it appears that the two are together from her Instagram post and from Paul’s statement.