Katie Bell Flashes Underboob In Tiny Crop Top & Unzipped Jeans For Racy Instagram Post

Katie Bell showed off some serious skin in a brand new Instagram update. The sexy model let it all hang out as she snapped some racy selfies of her scantily clad image.

In the photos, Katie looked smoking hot as she rocked a pink crop top that boasted the name of her personal website on it. The tiny top was hiked up to show off the model’s ample bust and underboob.

She paired the shirt with some light-colored jeans, which she left unbuttoned and unzipped to flaunt her flat tummy and tiny waist. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers and a chain and butterfly pendant around her neck.

The first two slides featured the brunette bombshell taking photos of herself in the mirror as she stuck sexy poses while exposing her skin. The third and fourth images were close-ups of her hourglass figure in the ensemble, one with her shirt pulled down, and the other with her bare chest popping out of the bottom.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup for the shots.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter to illuminate her face, and some bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the pics. The post raked in more than 35,000 likes in just the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her account.

The model’s admirers also went wild for the snap in the comments section, leaving nearly 1,000 quips about the NSFW photos.

“Now that is perfection. An art piece to admire,” one fan stated.

“How are you a real person?!?” another wrote.

“Katie you are so freaking hot and sexy,” remarked a third social media user.

“Girl you are pushing me to my limits with these sexy pics. You can’t keep doing that to us. You’re far too beautiful and hot to keep playing with our hearts like this,” a fourth person told the model.

The stunning model often gets the pulses of her followers racing with her steamy online photos, many of which feature her wearing barely-there outfits.

Earlier this week, Katie slayed in a plunging purple crop top and a pair of white fishnet thong panties. That post has collected a whopping 174,000 likes and over 2,600 comments to date.