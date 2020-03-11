AEW News: Chris Jericho Says The Reaction To The Coronavirus Is Simply ‘Mass Hysteria’

The former AEW World Champion believes people are truly overreacting.

The world is in a complete panic regarding the Coronavirus and the effects it may have on them, but a current All Elite Wrestling star feels that is unnecessary. Chris Jericho has been around for a long time and the former AEW World Champion is never one to keep his mouth shut on any topic. As his promotion is reportedly looking at doing events in empty arenas, Jericho feels that the uproar over the virus is simply “mass hysteria.”

Each and every single day, more confirmed cases of the Coronavirus are being found in the United States and other countries. Numerous sporting events have been canceled with some leagues trying to figure out if they’re just going to end the rest of their regular season very early due to health risks.

The Inquisitr recently reported that both WWE and AEW were contemplating doing shows in empty arenas. This would allow the events to still be broadcast to fans at home, but the safety of everyone wouldn’t be compromised due to having less people in one are at the same time.

AEW star Chris Jericho is currently appearing for the promotion as well as preparing to tour with his rock band Fozzy. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jericho said he and his bandmates are still rocking while not letting the Coronavirus hold them back.

All Elite Wrestling / Twitter

Fozzy has tour dates in both April and May, and some of those scheduled dates were altered so as not to interfere with his AEW responsibilities. As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and pop up in more place, Jericho was asked if Fozzy’s tour was still going to take place.

Jericho was told that Pearl Jam recently canceled an event due to the Coronavirus, but he confirmed that Fozzy was not going to follow suit. The former AEW world champion said he doesn’t believe that “the public should panic so much” in regard to what is going on in the world.

While being asked about the tour, Jericho simply said that unless the cops tell them they can’t play, the band is going on as scheduled. Upon being reminded again that Pearl Jam put off a concert and Coachella being canceled, Jericho only had one final thing to say.

“Mass hysteria, man.”

If you ask someone like Chris Jericho, he sees no reason for AEW events or Fozzy concert dates to be canceled because of the Coronavirus. While the former WWE World Champion didn’t undermine the seriousness of the virus, he did believe that the reaction to it is being completely blown out of proportion.