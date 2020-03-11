Nata Lee Sprawls Out On Fur Rug While Clad In Skimpy Black Thong

Nata Lee took to her wildly popular Instagram page yesterday to show off her gorgeous figure in a skimpy thong. As her fans know, Nata Lee’s real name is Natasha, but she goes by her stage name on social media. Time and time again she has lived up to her title of “World’s Hottest DJ,” and her most recent photo proves that point once again.

In the stunning new shot, the model looked totally relaxed as she lay in front of a roaring fire. Natasha sprawled out on a fur rug while looking directly into the camera with a serious look on her face. The model had her killer figure on full display, going totally topless and covering her chest with one arm. On the bottom, she showcased her pert derriere in a skimpy black thong that had floss-like sides.

For the occasion, the DJ wore her long, blond locks parted off to the side and slightly waved as they fell all the way down her chest. She appeared to be wearing a subtle but beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. In the caption of the gorgeous shot, Natasha told fans that she is going to Greece in May and asked if anyone had any recommendations for her trip.

So far, the post has attracted a ton of attention in a short time with over 390,000 likes and well over 4,000 comments. Some social media users took to the update to let the famous DJ know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her figure. A few more flooded the comments section with recommendations on where to go in Greece while others just flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Everytime I look at your pictures, it brightens up my day,” one follower gushed, adding a flame emoji.

“Oh in Greece everything is good and cheap, does not matter, and they break plates as tradition. Pleasure to help the most beautiful woman on Instagram and there are many women on Instagram, but you are simply amazing. I liked it more when you were in Paris because Paris is only 250 km from where i live,” another fan wrote.

“Girl that body omg,” a third chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Natasha sizzled for another sexy shot in an outfit that included a little more clothing. She geotagged herself in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where she struck a pose in profile, rocking a fuzzy pink top and a pair of skintight jeans. Like her most recent Instagram share, that one garnered rave reviews.