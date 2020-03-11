Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Coming Down With Common Cold Symptoms

Legendary singer Celine Dion has tested negative for coronavirus after coming down with common cold symptoms. According to E! News, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer started feeling ill last week and announced that she was postponing two upcoming shows in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh to November.

The 51-year-old singer reportedly began feeling ill Monday after performing a “six-show run” in New York. She released a statement about the situation, which said that she felt symptoms of a “common cold.” After her symptoms remained through Tuesday, the singer spoke to her doctor, who advised her to take the next “5-7 days” to rest. Because of the increasing cases of coronavirus, the singer was tested for the illness.

“After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

Because of the cold, the show scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena has been rescheduled to November 16. Her show that was originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 at the PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18. The statement also advised that attendees keep their tickets for the March shows so they could redeem them in November.

Dion also apologized for the rescheduling.

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Dion also posted about the cancellation on Twitter, where some fans commented on the postponement.

One fan said she was “heartbroken” because she had been planning to see Dion for a long time. Another follower said they were “so disappointed,” but wished the singer a swift recovery. Another fan asked if the tickets would be refunded if they are unable to make the November dates.

Still, most of Dion’s followers wished her well, with one sharing a GIF that said “helping you make white blood cells to fight off infection!”

The singer is expected to resume her performances of her Courage World Tour — which she has been on since September 2019 — on March 24 in Denver. The tour is expected to go through September 2020 and end in London.

Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, which tend to appear between 2-14 days after exposure, per the CDC. To date, there have been 546 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S., though as the Inquisitr reports, there are more cases suspected. Thus far three states — California, New York, and Washington — have declared a state of emergency.