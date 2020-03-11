Krissy Cela Shows Off Chiseled Frame In Sports Bra And Shorts During Plank Demonstration On Instagram

Fitness model Krissy Cela showed her fans the right way to do a plank in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a gray and green sports bra with shorts, the British beauty started the demo by showing the wrong way to do the exercise. She started by raised her hips into the air while propping herself up on her elbows. Via some superimposed text on the video, Krissy instructed viewers to avoid overextending their hips. She also encouraged them to keep the torso and hips parallel to the floor when doing the exercise.

After that she dropped her hips until they hovered a couple of inches from the floor and she explained that this position was incorrect as well, adding that that the spine was too curved here.

Then she moved on to showing proper planking form by aligning her hips with her shoulders and keeping her spine straight. While she held this position, the text on the screen instructed viewers to engage the core when performing the exercise.

Krissy’s caption offered additional tips on doing planks properly. In it, she told fans that they should keep the head “neutral” meaning that it should line up with the spine while holding the position. She also stressed that the legs should be shoulder-width apart and that the forearms should be in line with the feet.

She also pointed out that the exercise targets the abdominals, the delts, plus the leg and back muscles.

The clip has been viewed over 140,000 times since its upload and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the workout demonstration.

“@krissycela this is so helpful!! Planks can be weirdly challenging so this will help so many women,” one person wrote.

“Yes please! Doing it right is like my biggest fear/desire at the gym!” another added.

“I’m so glad you’ve done this because I was googling the correct way to plank the other day and google was no help,” a third commenter remarked.

“Thank you for all your knowledge! It helps me a lot during my workouts and I always feel so much better!” a fourth Instagram user commented before adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Fans also asked for Krissy to do this type of demonstration for other exercises with one commenter asking her to provide instructional videos for workouts with dumbbells. The fitness model hasn’t responded to the request, as of this writing.