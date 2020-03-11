Katelyn Runck Goes Scantily Clad In A Skimpy Lingerie Set While Flaunting Chiseled Abs

Katelyn Runck went scantily clad in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday morning. The fitness model also gave fans a peek at her muscular physique.

In the sexy snap, Katelyn looked gorgeous as she sported a cheetah-print bra with black lace trim. The garment showed off the model’s toned arms and abundant cleavage while also putting her rock hard abs on full display. The matching panties hugged her curvy hips tightly and flaunted her long, lean legs and tiny waist as well.

In the first photo, Katelyn sat on the back of a tan couch as she tilted her head to the side, exposing her long neck. She placed one hand on the furniture, and the other on her thigh as she gave a pensive stare out a nearby window.

The second snap featured the brunette bombshell standing with her hip pushed out and her arms hanging at her sides as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also stunned in a full face of makeup for the shots.

The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to give her eyes some extra definition. A shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks gave her face a soft glow. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Katelyn’s over 2.1 million followers quickly began to show their support for the pics. Fans clicked the like button more than 9,300 times within the first 35 minutes after the post went live on the platform.

The model’s adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 430 remarks regarding the stunning lingerie photos.

“Your beauty is stunning,” one fan stated.

“Ultimate image of perfection!!” another wrote.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” a third social media user quipped.

“You look stunning beauty. You are always gorgeous queen,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, the model is used to seeing the gushing comments about her racy photos, as she often rocks tiny bathing suits and other skimpy ensembles in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a plunging black crop top and a tight skirt. To date, that post has garnered more than 28,000 likes and over 920 comments.