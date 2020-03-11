Brielle Biermann Puts On Chesty Display In Revealing White Top

Brielle Biermann took to her popular Instagram page to share a stunning shot while clad in a revealing white top. The brunette bombshell appears to be back from her tropical getaway to the Bahamas. Although the reality star was no longer in the beautiful vacation destination, she still looked incredible in the most recent shot she posted to her account.

In the stunning new photo, the Don’t Be Tardy star seemed to be totally relaxed, sitting on a white couch and leaning against the arm of a couch. The beauty looked off into the distance, wearing her long and newly dyed locks down and slightly waved as they fell across her chest. She rocked her usual application of makeup in more of a toned-down look that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

She left little to the imagination in a sexy and fashion-forward outfit that included a tight white top with a number of strings criss-crossing in the middle, exposing her cleavage. The bombshell added a pair of vintage-looking jeans to the ensemble, which sat high and tight on her waist. She accessorized with a few rings in addition to a gold necklace. The 23-year-old showcased her beautifully manicured nails for the camera as well.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from her fans, garnering over 36,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. While many fans commented on the photo to let Biermann know that she looked stunning, countless others raved over her figure. A few more asked where she got her top, while others had no words and commented by using their choice of emoji instead.

“It’s actually one of the best photos of you,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You’re beautiful in all of your pictures,” chimed in a second admirer.

“I’m really in love with this dark brown hair,” a third follower complimented, including a heart-eye emoji with their comment.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star stunned in a sexy shot from her picturesque getaway to Nassau, Bahamas. That particular photo was taken from behind. Biermann rocked a blue patterned string bikini. The 23-year-old’s toned back and pert derrière were on full display for the camera and she looked nothing short of spectacular. That photo proved to be popular, racking up a ton of likes and comments as well.