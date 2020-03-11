‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Coming ‘Out Of Her Shell’

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has been open about her anxiety, but in a new Instagram post, the mom-of-three is talking about how she has been able to “come out of her shell” over the past year.

Over the last year, Chelsea has been modeling clothes for Lauriebelles boutique and has even designed some clothing for her own line for the shop. In a series of four photos posted to Instagram, Chelsea shared photos of herself with the owner of the boutique. In the first photo, Chelsea is making a silly face as she poses in a black top. She wears her signature red hair down for the photo. In another photo, Chelsea sports a denim jacket over a white shirt and a pair of black leggings as she smiles for the picture.

In the caption, she reveals that the photos represent her life over the last year and that she has “come out of” her shell. She adds that she has made “lifelong friends.”

“If these pictures don’t represent the last full YEAR! Wow. I’ve come out of my shell. I’ve made lifelong friends. I’ve found my “me”…I am grateful. Thank you.”

The photos had over 103,000 likes from Chelsea’s more than 5.7 million followers on the social networking site. Along with the likes, Chelsea also had plenty of supportive comments from her fans.

“God is good!” Lindsey Chrisley, who hosts a podcast with Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented.

“Such amazing people,” Chelsea’s husband Cole DeBoer wrote adding, “@chelseahouska and you deserve such incredible things happening because you are amazing.”

“Aww love that you were able to find something that you could do for YOU!” another comment read.

“You are gorgeous inside and out. Thank you for always being transparent. The world needs more people like you!” another fan wrote.

While there were a lot of positive comments left on the post, many of the fans were asking Chelsea where they could purchase her denim jacket. Without a doubt, fans love Chelsea and her style so partnering with the boutique makes sense for the reality show star. Chelsea didn’t reply to any of the comments, nor did she reveal where her jean jacket is from, but that didn’t stop fans from asking. Others wondered where they could get their hands on a pair of the black leggings Chelsea wore in one of the pictures as well as the black sweater she sported.