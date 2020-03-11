Whoopi Goldberg Snuggles Up To ‘Star Wars’ Greats In New Instagram Share

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg snuggled up to two of the greatest characters in the Star Wars film franchise, Chewbacca and R2-D2, in a new Instagram share. The talk show host looked thrilled to pose with the characters after an appearance on the series by actor Anthony Daniels, who portrays C-3PO in the iconic series of films.

Whoopi is seen smiling brightly as she placed her arms around the character of Chewbacca and pulled him in for a big hug in the sweet pic. Standing next to Chewie is R2-D2, the robot turned away slightly from his front-facing pals in the image.

The EGOT winner, who recently dyed her hair back to its natural dark shade after many months of sporting blond dreadlocks for a role in Stephen King’s The Stand, wore casual clothing for the photo. She wore the same look during The View‘s live show.

Whoopi sported a black and white long print blouse, black leggings, white socks and black shoes in the image. Her makeup is kept natural and her wire-rimmed glasses hang on the edge of her nose. She is also wearing a black hat.

The characters appeared on the daytime talker during Anthony Daniels’ appearance, where he spoke about his own experiences playing the titular Star Wars character of C-3PO with the panelists which include Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar.

Anthony discussed his film legacy and what it’s like to be a part of four decades of the space epic flicks, which continue to thrill film fans.

Whoopi is a big Star Wars fan and couldn’t wait to give Chewbacca a big hug for all the joy he has brought her and millions of fans throughout the series of nine science fiction movies.

During the interview, Anthony revealed that he initially didn’t want to take the part of the golden robot as he was a more “serious” actor. What changed his mind was looking at a scene still of what the character would look like, revealing how much he was drawn to it and thrilled at what he could bring to the role.

The actor also revealed during his appearance on the talk series that he believes C-3PO has connected with many people whom he called “sensitive” and watching the robot interact with others helps them to better deal with life’s challenges.

Fans thought the image was absolutely adorable and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“You look so cute, I’d frame this one for your wall,” said one fan and follower of the entertainer of how happy Whoopi appeared in the photo.

“The force has always been strong in Whoopi,” stated another admirer of the Oscar-winning actress, followed by a series of heart, smiley face and kiss emojis.

“Aaawww! This is so cute! I haven’t been watching The View lately but I hope all is well with everyone! Love you Whoopi!!” remarked a third Instagram user.