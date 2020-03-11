Dasha Mart Puts On Leggy Display In Sexy Little Black Dress While Out In Miami

Dasha Mart took a classic wardrobe staple to the next level in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The Russian model took to her account on Tuesday with a series of photos from her day out in the Miami Design District. She was seen standing outside by a large sculpture of architect Le Corbusier, which was created by French artist Xavier Veilhan. A sea of tall palm trees could be seen in the background of the set of three snaps while the golden sun shone down on Dasha as she struck her poses for the camera.

Dasha often flaunts her incredible figure in racy outfits on her Instagram page, however, her most recent upload saw her wearing something on the other side of the scale. She opted for a more modest look for the day and instead rocked a sexy little black dress that still garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from her 1.8 million followers on the platform.

The Instagram sensation looked like a total smokeshow in the closet essential that was from the Moscow-based brand Like Kate. The long-sleeved garment boasted a low scoop neckline that left her decolletage bare and left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured a flattering ruched design along the bottom half that hugged her figure in all of the right ways, accentuating her flat midsection and pert derriere.

Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length. It fell just to Dasha’s upper thighs, leaving her long, sculpted legs completely exposed. She took things to the next level by rocking a pair of trendy, PVC sandals that further accentuated the leggy display.

Dasha slung a black Christian Dior saddlebag around her elbow and added some bling to her look with a silver watch and dangling statement earrings. Her honey-brown tresses were straightened and worn down to perfectly frame her face. The babe was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the triple Instagram update was a major hit with Dasha’s horde of followers on Instagram. The images have racked up more than 30,000 likes during their first 24 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Those legs!! Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Dasha was “perfection on earth.”

“You are a goddess,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful style, hairstyle, eyes. Great post,” gushed a fourth admirer.

While Dasha opted to cover up a bit more in her latest social media appearance, she has also proved that she is far from shy about showing some skin. Another recent addition to her feed saw her lounging outside in a skimpy monokini that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 26,000 likes.