Harvey Weinstein Asked Mike Bloomberg And Jeff Bezos For Help During Sexual Assault Scandal

Harvey Weinstein scrambled to keep his job at the movie studio he co-founded after reports of his misconduct came to light, and he did so by reaching out to Hollywood A-listers and billionaires.

As Page Six reports, new documents released as part of the Weinstein trial show that the disgraced Hollywood mogul reached out to former presidential candidate and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein, and Apple head Tim Cook in an effort to keep his job.

Weinstein sent out his plea using his Weinstein company email account in October 2017 as allegations surrounding him began to spread.

“My board is thinking of firing me,” Weinstein wrote in the email. “All I’m asking for is, let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling whether it be in a facility or someplace else, and allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance.”

He went on to argue that “a lot” of the allegations against him weren’t true and that if the board tried to get rid of him it could not only harm the Weinstein company but could even be a breach of the law.

“If you could write this letter backing me getting the help and time away I need and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot — I’m desperate for your help,” he wrote.

Weinstein tailored his letters to each person that he sent a plea to, adding that he was being painted as the “poster boy” for “bad behavior.”

Weinstein also reached out to Anita Dunn, a Democratic strategist.

“I’m sick — I need your advice,” Weinstein wrote.

She responded that Weinstein should accept his fate and not try to contradict any women that he had harmed.

It appears that Weinstein’s pleas didn’t work as he was fired from the company on the same day that he sent the emails. The Weinstein company filed bankruptcy in March 2018. A representative for Bloomberg said that the former New York City mayor didn’t respond to Weinstein’s email.

Documents also revealed that Weinstein circulated a spreadsheet with names of women that could possibly make sexual misconduct allegations against him, including Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette. Other previously sealed documents reveal that he made comments about Jennifer Aniston, saying that the actress should be “killed” after accusing him of sexual assault.