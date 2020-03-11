Savannah Prez Flashes Rock-Hard Abs In Hot New Instagram Share

Savannah Prez took to Instagram to share a stunning shot that had her toned, tanned abs on full display. The past few days have been a whirlwind for the model as she traveled to Paris for a canceled concert, and just before that she was in Bali posing in a bikini. Now, she’s back home in Belgium where she stunned in a workout outfit that is one of her sexiest yet.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model is posing in the middle of a gym where she stood front and center for the shot. Prez put her sculpted figure on display in a black V-neck bra and a pair of light pink leggings. The fitness star rested her hands on her chest, showing off her rock-hard abs for the camera as well as her ripped arms. The model’s muscular legs were also fully visible through her pants, and she completed the outfit with a pair of basic white sneakers.

Prez looked down toward the ground in the image, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail. She appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup with some eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption of the photo, Prez shared a ton of information on her training and nutrition program after she said that many fans had been asking about it.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it has attracted a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to over 200 comments and that number has slowly continued to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to rave over the model’s figure while countless others thanked her for the training tips.

“OMG please help me get my legs like that,” one fan commented, adding a surprised face emoji.

“Yo, you should be a Terminator in the next series or better yet a Terminator Exterminator!” a second fan added in addition to a single flame emoji.

“You are so stunning and great approach when it comes to nutrition and training, not overcomplicating anything,” another follower chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another revealing outfit that was a little more dressed up. The Belgium-born hottie could be seen rocking skintight jeans that she secured with a brown belt. While pairing the bottoms with a tight top that teased a hint of her taut tummy, she completed the outfit with a black jacket, a black purse, and black booties.