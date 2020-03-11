Witney Carson Shares Internal Struggle Between Eating Or Looking Like A Snack In New Instagram Share

Witney Carson debated life in a new Instagram share where the Dancing with the Stars professional dancer pondered a major question in the caption which accompanied her image.

The mirrorball winner held a delicious looking sandwich in the pic and debated the question at hand if it were best to eat a snack or be one?

While the brand of the establishment was not noted in the photo’s caption, it is clear that the images are from a Shake Shack, as the brand’s distinctive logo is seen on the paper covering a small metal tray.

The image, which has been like over 39,000 times, showed the dance pro enjoying some well-deserved treats as she moves forward into the third month of the series’ live shows. The tour, which has featured celebrities from Season 28, will end at the end of April.

Witney, alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson, burns tons of calories during their two-hour, high-energy performances. Therefore, she is entitled to enjoy a higher caloric treat now and again.

In front of the beautiful dancer was a cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, a plate of cheese fries, a serving of plain fries and in her hand, a huge bacon cheeseburger.

Lindsay sparkled in the image. Her long platinum blond hair was pulled back from her face with a center part and fashioned into a low ponytail.

Witney wore a white turtleneck underneath a black and white checkered shirt to stave off the winter chill. Her phone lay in front of her on the table.

For her makeup fashion, Witney kept her face palette natural looking. Her foundation is blended seamlessly into her face, hairline, and neck. Witney’s eyebrows are filled in with a natural arch and her blue eyes pop with just a touch of mascara to lengthen her lashes.

Her right index finger is held up to her mouth as if she is pondering the question she shared as part of the image’s caption.

Fans of the dance pro loved the quick quip and the image and said so in the comments section of the post.

“If it’s Shake Shack, you have no choice but to go with eating a snack because… that’s good stuff,” commented one fan, noting which restaurant the tasty fast food treats came from.

“Don’t worry you achieved both,” joked a second follower of Witney’s.

“Eat it, you only live once…you’re young and super fit GO FOR IT…just, not every day,” remarked a third fan.

“You always look like a snack,” said a fourth fan.