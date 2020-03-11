Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Killer Bod In Mirror Selfie & Talks About Baby Daughter Arna

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines typically takes to popular social media platform Instagram to share workout videos and snaps of her enviable physique with her 12.2 million followers. On Tuesday, March 10, Kayla decided to let her fans in on some of her experiences as a mom alongside a gym selfie.

In the mirror selfie, taken in an exercise studio at the gym, Kayla poses with her body turned to the side and one leg perched on her toes. She wears a low-cut black sports bra with spaghetti straps and a white elastic band securing her chest that shows off her toned midsection and muscular arms. She adds a pair of tight, black drawstring shorts to her lower half, allowing her followers a glimpse of her sculpted backside and long, toned legs. A pair of white sneakers and a silver Apple watch complete the look.

Kayla styled her long, straight brunette locks in a bun swept up on top of her head, differing from her usual high ponytail style. She wears a touch of black mascara and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips. As the fitness guru snaps the photo, she turns her head to the side and smiles with her lips while putting one hand on the waistband of the shorts.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla tells her followers that she was always an energetic person, having channeled her energy into sports at school when she was a kid, and now into her training and work. She goes on to talk about her baby daughter Arna, who was born in April of last year.

Kayla writes that while Arna looks like her husband, Tobi Pearce, she takes after her mom in terms of energy. Arna is a busy baby who has been motivated to move, stand, and walk since the moment she could and keeps her mom on her toes. Kayla ends the caption by saying that she and Tobi will let Arna make her own choices about what she wants to do but that she is excited for her daughter to try sports and different activities.

The fitness trainer’s followers responded to her caption in the comments section of the post. Many of them complimented Kayla on her philosophy as a mom and asked for advice on balancing working out with tending to mom duties.

“Arna will definitely love sports with those parents!,” one Instagram user commented.

“She’s starting to look more like you now she is getting bigger, she’s the perfect combination of you both,” another follower wrote.