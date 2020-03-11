Amber Portwood Reveals Her Biggest Regret In New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek

A new Teen Mom OG sneak peek has been released and, in the clip, Amber Portwood opens up about her July 2019 arrest and reveals her biggest regret from that night.

The preview shows headlines from Amber’s arrest followed by a social media video posted by Amber in which she apologizes to her fans.

In a voice over, Amber reveals that the time following her arrest has been one of the “hardest,” but she admits that she is “proud” for how she has been able to handle the situation. The mom-of-two then says she is “lucky” to have the support of her ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina.

Gary sits down in the same room as Amber as she opens up to him about her regrets from the night of her arrest.

“The No. 1 regret that I have is that I did not walk out of the house that night. Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of the house,'” she says as Gary listens intently.

Rather than walk out of the house, though, Amber allegedly hit her then boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he held their young son. Amber was arrested for domestic battery. Although she was arrested, she did not serve any jail time.

“There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders. There’s only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that,” Amber continued.

Gary then tells Amber that she has “learned a lot” from the mistakes shes made “this time.”

“I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have,” Amber says through tears.

Although Andrew is not shown on camera in the clip, the Teen Mom OG producers call him and ask for him to share his side of the story. Andrew is open to doing so and admits that it has given him “anxiety.” He talks about the fact that he has had a hard time sleeping. While he opens up a little bit in the clip, it sounds like the producers plan to meet up with him and allow him to share his side of the story for the show.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere on March 17 and while it is clear Amber Portwood will open up about her side of things, fans will have to tune in to hear more from Andrew Glennon.