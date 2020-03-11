Donald Trump Won’t Meet With Nancy Pelosi On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Because He’s Mad At Her, Report Says

Donald Trump paid a visit to Congress this week to discuss a stimulus bill to counteract the impact of the coronavirus, but the trip reportedly didn’t include any time with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Trump is still upset with her and in no mood to negotiate.

As The Week noted, Trump reached out to Senate Republicans on a bill that would include a number of economic measures to ease the burden of the coronavirus. But as the report noted, he failed to meet with the top Democrat whose support he would need in order to get a bill through the House.

As a source told Politico, Trump is not happy with Pelosi and thus refusing to meet with her.

“Trump and Nancy Pelosi aren’t exactly on speaking terms,” the report noted, “so he’s deputized Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to handle talks with the speaker.”

Some reports claim that Trump’s hurt feelings stem back to his State of the Union speech, which ended with Pelosi ripping up a copy of the speech on national television. CNBC Washington correspondent Eamon Javers said that the White House appears ready to blame Pelosi for the impasse on the coronavirus bill, not Trump.

“What the White House would say is, that’s Pelosi’s fault,” Javers said, via Daily Kos. “Because she ripped up his speech, she’s been tough on him, she impeached him, and therefore the president has every right to not want to be in a room with her.”

Trump would need the support of House Democrats in order to pass any coronavirus stimulus bill.

It was unclear if Trump would be able to win over enough members of congress to get support for his proposals, The Week noted. Senate Republicans have appeared wary of passing a new payroll tax cut, with reports that Trump wanted Social Security and Medicare taxes cut to zero. Pelosi is working on her own bill that includes paid sick leave for workers and free lunches for school children who may be out of school for an extended period as districts close to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the report added.

The coronavirus has already had a widespread economic impact, causing the stock market to plummet and erase more than two years of gains. It has also led to communities to cancel public events, including a conference scheduled for later this week in New York City that would have discussed how to counteract the economic impact of the virus.