Democrat Qasim Rashid Receives Anti-Muslim Tweets From Voter Oscar Dillon, Befriends Him After Act Of Charity

'He wrote me a thoughtful & compassionate apology & asked me to visit him,' Rashid wrote on Twitter.

When Muslim political candidate Qasim Rashid received anti-Muslim tweets from a conservative voter, he responded by donating to the man’s crowdfunding account to help pay for his medical bills, NBC News reports. So touched was the voter by Rashid’s act of charity that he (the voter) has since re-thought his views on Muslims, and has become friends with the candidate.

Rashid is a Democrat running for Congress in Virginia. In a tweet, he wrote that last week, he received “deeply hurtful anti-Muslim tweets from an account that he names.” One tweet, for example, suggested that Islam promotes violence, specifically, rape and beheadings. Another suggested that no Muslim should hold a political office in America.

“We do not need you… in any seat of office above street sweeper,” the tweet said.

Rather than ignore the tweets, or even take the step of blocking the user, Rashid instead decided to find out more about the voter. Somehow, Rashid found out that the voter, later identified as Oscar Dillon, was drowning in medical debt and had started a GoFundMe account to cover his family’ extensive medical bills.

Specifically, Dillon was being crushed under the weight of the costs of caring for his wife’s pulmonary embolism treatment. His retirement savings had been depleted. He wasn’t making enough money to cover his daily living expenses. His house needed to be upgraded to make it handicap-accessible for his wife, but there was no money to build the improvements.

Rashid donated a small amount — $55 — to the man’s GoFundMe account.

“My faith instead teaches me to serve all humanity,” Rashid wrote, encouraging his own Twitter followers to donate to Dillon’s crowdfunding effort as well.

Dillon, for his part, noticed Rashid’s donation, and wrote a “thoughtful” and “compassionate” apology to the politician. He even asked Rashid to meet him, which Rashid did.

Last week a Conservative constituent sent me deeply hurtful anti-Muslim tweets???? I replied by donating to his GoFundMe to help cover his crushing medical debt He wrote me a thoughtful & compassionate apology & asked me to visit him Today I met my new friend Oz????#WinTheHearts pic.twitter.com/LUEp0LSzDf — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) March 9, 2020

“What this has done is reopen my eyes,” Dillon said.

Dillon said further that the distrust of Muslims that he had, before meeting Rashid, was informed by the events of September 11, 2001. He said that several of his loved ones were in “direct danger” that day, and that it inspired in him a hatred of “radical Islam.”

Since meeting Rashid, however, he says that had something of a change of heart.

“This has reopened my eyes to pre-9/11, where I would look at each individual as a person. e has showed me that there is good in all walks of life,” Dillon said.

As for Dillon’s GoFundMe account, it seems that Rashid’s donation, combined with his call for his Twitter followers to donate, has helped somewhat. Several donors have written in the comments that their own donation was “inspired by Qashim Rashid.”

As of this writing, Dillon’s GoFundMe campaign has raised just under $20,000, out of a goal of $26,237.