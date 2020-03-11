Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Green String Bikini While Straddling Jet Ski With Pal

Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram today to share a gorgeous shot while straddling a jet ski with one of her close friends. The Aussie-born beauty has been enjoying a much-needed vacation in Thailand over the past few days and luckily for fans, she has been sharing a ton of photos from the trip on her feed. In the latest update that was added to her page, the bombshell sizzled.

In the water-filled shot, the model appeared on the back of a white and green wave runner, striking a pose with her friend. The two could be seen floating in the water with Whitmore leaning against her pal’s back and staring into the camera. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in an incredibly high ponytail and looked to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The 19-year-old left little to the imagination in a green string bikini. The model posed in profile while resting her derriere on the seat, showcasing her taut tummy and tanned legs for the camera. Her friend looked just as sexy, adding another beautiful pop of color to the snapshot with a skimpy red bikini that hugged her in all the right places. In the caption, Whitmore told her pal that she was lucky to have her in her life, adding that their bikinis were from Oh Polly.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 20,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let Whitmore know that they are huge fans while many others raved over her flawless body.

“Two gorgeous young ladies,” one follower commented, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hey, gorgeous chicas wait for me!,” another fan commented.

“Absolutely breathtaking, beautiful you two!,” a third Instagrammer raved in addition to a number of flame emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another stunning shot, that time geotagging her location on Australia’s Gold Coast. In the up close and personal shot, the beauty showed off some serious cleavage while clad in a low-cut top and to complete the ensemble, she rocked a chain-linked necklace that fell in the middle of her decolletage. Like her most recent photo update, that one also attracted a ton of attention from fans.