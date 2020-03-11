Fox News Analyst Thinks Biden May Choose A ‘Surprising’ Running Mate

Andrew Napolitano, a Senior Judicial Analyst at Fox News, spoke about presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying that he thinks the former vice president may choose a “surprising” running mate shout he win the nomination for the 2020 election. According to HuffPost, Napolitano was on Fox News Radio’s “All Across America with Jimmy Failla” on Tuesday when he began to speculate on Biden’s choice for a running mate.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” he said. He added that there were a lot of “competing factors” and former presidential candidates who have different levels of experience and influence.

“And the decision might be a little surprising.”

Napolitano also said Biden might do something “off the wall” by reaching across the aisle and selecting a Republican running mate, such as John Kasich, who he says “probably agrees with Biden on everything” and who just happens to have “an ‘R’ after his name.” The legal analyst also said that if Biden chose Kasich, it would ensure that he won Ohio.

“Trump can’t win without Ohio,” Napolitano said.

The idea of a Republican running mate is not far-fetched. According to NBC News, Biden spoke at a town hall in Newhampshire when he was asked if he thought selecting a Republican running mate would help to unite the country. Biden said he would, adding that there are “some really decent Republicans out there,” but clarified that many of the notable ones need to “step up.” He also said that he would be open to selecting a female running mate “and/ or” a running mate of color.

“Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do.”

On Tuesday, Biden claimed another set of victories that bring him closer to the presidential nomination. Biden won the Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan primaries by large margins, capping off his super Tuesday victories from last week. Biden’s wins in both Mississippi and Missouri have been attributed to African American voters — in Mississipi, the former vice president won 86 percent of black voters. The HuffPost reported that Biden celebrated his primary win in the state in a rally in Detroit where he was joined by Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker — who both endorsed him over the weekend — as well as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Though Washington and North Dakota also voted on Tuesday, the results have not yet been calculated.