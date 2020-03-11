‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Reunites With Runner-Up Tyler Cameron As He Mourns His Mom’s Death

Last year’s star of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown was spotted in Jupiter, Florida this week spending time with her runner-up Tyler Cameron. Sadly, Tyler’s mother recently passed away and it seems that Hannah wanted to lend her support as he navigates the grieving process.

Just over a week ago, Tyler shared an emotional tribute to his mom Andrea after her sudden death from a brain aneurysm. Last weekend, Tyler and his loved ones gathered to say goodbye to the family matriarch. It turns out that The Bachelorette Hannah was among the attendees and was spotted spending time with Tyler.

According to E! News, Hannah was spotted last Saturday at Miller’s Ale House in the Jupiter area where the Cameron family resides. The spot was the location for a celebration of Andrea Cameron’s life, and Tyler arrived a while after Hannah did.

It seems that Hannah and Tyler spent time together at a table in the high top area of Miller’s and they were quite friendly with one another. However, they weren’t being touchy-feely in any way and a number of his friends were apparently with them.

“There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everybody looked like they were having a great time,” shared someone who spotted Hannah and Tyler at Miller’s.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else. Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests’ moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea’s life,” noted a source for Us Weekly.

Apparently, Hannah and Tyler spent a bit of additional time together aside from the gathering at Miller’s. On Monday, The Bachelorette stars were seen with one another at a local high school. Tyler played kickball with some kids from the school and Hannah posed for some photos with him for fans.

Last summer, The Bachelorette fans were rooting for a romantic reunion between Hannah and Tyler. Her engagement to her final rose recipient, Jed Wyatt, imploded, and she asked Tyler if he’d meet up for a drink to see what happened. The two did meet up, but then he started dating Gigi Hadid and things with Hannah seemed to be over for good.

In the months since then, Tyler has settled into a new life in New York while Hannah has embraced living in Los Angeles. There hadn’t seemed to be any significant contact between the two in some time, but they are currently following one another on Instagram.

Even if The Bachelorette fans can’t look forward to a romantic reunion between Hannah and Tyler, it’s heartwarming to everybody to see her lending support to him during this difficult, emotional time. Neither one of them shared anything about this friendly reunion on social media, but fans might be watching going forward to see if they meet up again for additional time together.