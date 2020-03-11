Kindly Myers Bulges Out Of A White Bikini While Posing On A Spiral Staircase

Kindly Myers went full bombshell in a bikini for her latest Instagram photo. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” showed off her fit figure in the minuscule ensemble on Wednesday morning.

In the racy post, Kindly sizzled as she rocked a white sparkly string bikini. The Playboy model’s tiny top tied over her neck and around her back as it showcased her colossal cleavage and toned arms. The matching bottoms were laced high on her curvy hips and also flaunted her flat tummy, tiny waist and lean legs.

The blond bombshell is seen laying down on a wooden spiral staircase. The photo was shot from above Kindly as she looked up at the camera with a sultry expression. She placed both of her hands over her head and bent one knee for the pose.

Kindly’s long, golden locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose strands that were fanned out behind her. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also sported sculpted brows to give her eyes a bit more definition. She added to her glowing tan skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Kindly’s over 1.8 million followers made quick work of showing the post some love. The photo collected more than 2,800 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her feed.

The post also earned over 75 comments as the model’s adoring fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts and opinions on her racy bikini look.

“Love your long blond hair smile melted my heart. My soul, my angel,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” another comment read.

“Kindly you are just about the most amazing and beautiful thing I have ever seen in my entire life. You are stunning and perfect in every single way. You look so pretty in this picture. I love you gorgeous,” a third social media user told the model.

“Oh my God you are definitely an angel that fell from heaven,” a fourth person stated.

Kindly delights her fans with a brand new bikini photo in nearly every one of her posts. The model has become known as one of the hottest bathing suit models on Instagram, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of the racy snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a tiny purple string bikini. To date, that upload has collected more than 25,000 likes and over 480 comments.