‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Dishes On Plans For More Kids

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s youngest daughter just turned a year old, but do the couple have plans for more kids? The Teen Mom OG star opened up to Hollywood Life and dished on her and Tyler’s plans which include growing their family.

“There are plans for more kids,” Catelynn gushed to the site.

However, just because she and Tyler plan on having more kids, that doesn’t mean fans can expect to see a pregnancy announcement in the immediate future. The reality show star revealed that she and Tyler are going to wait a little while before welcoming another baby.

“I mean, not right at this moment because Vaeda just turned a year old. So, we’re going to wait a little bit longer and then eventually have one more,” Catelynn said.

Along with their 1-year-old daughter, Catelynn and Tyler also have 5-year-old daughter Nova at home as well. Both Catelynn and Tyler have been open about the fact that they want to add a son to their family.

Recently, Tyler opened up about the fact that he wants a boy “so bad” and admitted that he and Catelynn “love” being parents.

Although it sounds like the couple have their hearts set on having a son, if the next baby is a girl, will they try for a boy? It sounds like no matter what gender the next baby is, Catelynn and Tyler will be done having kids after the next one.

“Then we’ll be completely done. We will be done,” Catelynn said.

In his recent interview, Tyler didn’t say whether or not he would want to try for a boy if he and Catelynn had another girl, but it sounds like Catelynn is done after one more baby.

Catelynn and Tyler are also birth parents to daughter Carly who they placed for adoption a decade ago on their episode of 16 and Pregnant.

While the two are now raising their two daughters together happily, during Catelynn’s pregnancy the two hit a bit of a rough patch. They chose to take some time to live separately, though they spent every day together. Following the birth of their youngest daughter, the couple’s relationship strengthened and they recently had a recommitment ceremony while on vacation in Hawaii.

“There’s always going to be things that you have to go through. I think with being married and that relationship, yeah, it’s choosing to work on it even when it gets hard because it’s possible,” Catelynn said about the relationship she and Tyler have.