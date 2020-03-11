Polina Malinovskaya Shows Off Gorgeous Figure In Tight Nude Top & White Leggings

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram to showcase her gorgeous body in a tight fitting top and leggings. The Russian model is most well-known for showing off her flawless figure in a variety of different bikinis but her last four social media share have shown her clad in more fashion-forward outfits that are just as sexy. In the latest photo that was added to her feed, the model stunned in a workout chic look while promoting a giveaway.

In the beautiful new photo, the smokeshow looked straight into the camera while posing in what appeared to be a hallway. Malinovskaya did not geotag her location in this particular photo but she looked incredible, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back and out of her face in addition to a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model rocked a tight fitting nude crop top as well as a pair of tight white leggings for the look. The top had long sleeves and fit her like a glove, hitting just below her chest and flashing a hint of her tanned tummy. The bottoms appeared to be high-waisted and were sheer in parts — showing off her skin underneath. She opted to ditch the shoes, wearing a pair of white socks instead as she held a number of Apple products in her hand while teasing a giveaway.

The photo has only been live for fans for a short time but it’s already attracted a ton of attention with over 95,000 likes in addition to well over 2,400-plus comments. Some social media users commented to rave over Malinovskaya’s figure while countless others chimed in to tag their friends to enter the contest. Fans from all over the globe commented on the shot in a number of different languages and of course, the universal language of emoji was also very present in the comments section.

“You are a true beauty,” one follower commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Do you come along with the package as well my love,” one more follower asked in addition to a single flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the Russian beauty sizzled in another hot look that was a little bit more revealing. In the stunning new shot, her flawless figure was on display in a tight blue one-piece that featured sheer material throughout and flaunting her skin underneath. Like her most recent social media share, that one earned her thousands of likes and comments.