Greta Thunberg Recommends Taking Climate Strike Online Due To Coronavirus Fears

As cases of the Coronavirus rise exponentially throughout Europe and beyond, climate activist Greta Thunberg recommended a new tactic in the fight by young people against climate change. Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became one of the faces of the Friday student strikes in protest of climate change the began in late 2018 and spread across the globe, shared in a tweet thread both the risks posed by the Coronavirus across the globe as well as her plans to begin organizing a Friday #DigitalStrike while the threat lingers.

“We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science,” wrote Thunberg. This of course goes for all crises.”

Thunberg cited recommendations from experts to avoid gathering in large crowds as a necessary measure to “#flattenthecurve,” a reference to the ability for Coronavirus cases to spike quickly in countries that are not adequately prepared to deal with it. The climate activist would also acknowledge that while her generation was among those least affected by the spread of the virus, it was important that her and all young people show solidarity with those most vulnerable and put a hold on the public climate strikes that have seen millions across the world gather in protest.

“The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds – listen to local authorities,” Thunberg continued in her string of posts.

One of these new ways is Thunberg’s suggested #DigitalStrike, which encourages young people to post images of themselves striking, in a manner recommended by local authorities, while carrying a sign and using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline.

Greta’s recommendation comes in the wake of her decision on March 10 not to participate in two forthcoming climate strikes in the French cities of Paris and Grenoble. While Greta cited family reasons as the major factor in her decision, as reported by Express, it coincided with the explosion of Coronavirus cases in France, which is second only to Italy in confirmed European cases. The Paris strike was to commemorate the one-year anniversary of a 2019 edition which saw 45,000 people gather in the French capital.

More than 115,000 people have suffered from the Coronavirus across the world, according to a CNN report, with the disease so far causing more than 4,200 deaths.