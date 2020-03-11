Michael Strahan’s Custody Fight Turns Ugly As He Accuses Ex-Wife Of Abusing Their Twin Daughters

Michael Strahan’s custody battle with his ex-wife turned ugly this week with the former NFL star turned morning television host asking for custody of their twin girls and claiming that his ex was abusive to them.

As TMZ reported, Strahan claimed that ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan is physically and emotionally abusive to their teenage girls, Sophia and Isabella. He asked a court to grant him full custody and allow the girls to move to New York to live with him. Jean and the 15-year-old girls currently live in North Carolina.

Strahan told the court that his ex-wife was engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years” and that he could offer proof of the abuse, the report noted. He also claimed that she was failing to take the girls to a court-ordered therapy and is also causing the girls to miss extra-curricular activities. The report did not give details of exactly how Muggli is alleged to have abused the girls.

The pair were married in 1999 and split in 2006, though their divorce and custody battles have played out for years in court since then. As The Inquisitr reported, the two went to court late last year over the role of a parenting coordinator. Strahan, who paid for 90 percent of the coordinator’s fees, claimed in court that his ex-wife was unnecessarily involving the coordinator in an effort to hurt him financially. He claimed that the coordinator was only needed because Muggle was uncooperative in scheduling his visitation rights.

Muggli has also claimed that Strahan is coming up short on his child support payments, telling a court in October that he avoided paying as much as $500,000 in required payments related to horseback riding lessons for the teen girls.

As The Inquisitr’s report noted, Muggli also asked that Strahan’s child support payments be increased to reflect his change in income since taking on co-hosting duties on Good Morning America and FOX NFL Sunday. As MSN reported, a court initially awarded Muggli $15.3 million in the divorce and ordered Strahan to pay $18,000 per month in child support. That monthly amount was reduced to $13,000 per month back in 2009.

Strahan has been involved with the teen girls, despite the distance. Last July, he took them to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, posing on the “orange” carpet with the pair. Reports have noted that despite their court struggles, Strahan and his ex-wife have tried to give the girls as much of a normal life as possible.