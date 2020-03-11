Jilissa Zoltko Smiles For the Camera While Showing Off Her Round Booty In Tight Pants

Jilissa Zoltko ditched her bathing suit for a more curve-covering ensemble in a set of brand new Instagram pics on Tuesday. The bikini model flashed her figure for the camera as she hit the street in the casual ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Jilissa looked gorgeous as she rocked a white crop top that appeared to be strapless. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms, tiny waist, and ample bust. She also donned matching high-waisted pants, which clung to her curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs.

In the first photo, Jilissa arched her back and pushed her booty out as she ran her fingers through her hair and looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face while strolling down the sidewalk.

The second shot featured the model in a similar pose. The third pic showed Jilissa giving a more serious stare into the camera as she accessorized her look with a gold bracelet and black handbag.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a bombshell makeup look in the photos.

The application consisted of thick lashes, black eyeliner and defined eyebrows. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and pink blush on her cheeks to give her face a soft glow. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Jilissa’s followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 19,000 times in less than 24 hours after the shot was shared to her feed.

The model’s admirers also flocked to the comment section to leave more than 250 quips about the stunning pics.

“What a beautiful body. Very Pretty,” one fan wrote.

“I love that smile,” another stated.

“Gorgeous Face & body beautiful smile beautiful eyes,” a third comment read.

“Awww, what an Angel you are, with that beautiful bright smile as well. You make me melt honey,” a fourth social media user told the model.

The model’s fans have come to expect stunning photos from her, and she seems to always deliver. Most often she rocks tiny bikinis in her posts, although she’s been known to sport a slinky dress or tiny top from time to time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa stunned her loyal fans earlier this week when she sizzled in a strapless baby pink bikini. That snap has racked up more than 28,000 likes and nearly 400 comments since its upload.