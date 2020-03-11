Alexa Collins Looks Fierce In A Curve-Hugging Red Bodysuit: ‘Be Your Own Kind Of Powerful’

Alexa Collins is showing some skin again on her Instagram page, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The American model took to her account on Wednesday morning to tantalize her 841,000 followers with a sizzling new photo that added some serious heat to her page. The image appeared to have been taken on the set of a professional photoshoot, as it saw the blond bombshell posing against a blank white backdrop. She stood in a fierce stance with her legs slightly spread apart while staring down the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. In the caption of the upload, Alexa encouraged her fans to “be your own kind of powerful.”

Alexa paired her ferocious pose with a fiery ensemble that had her followers talking for more reasons than one. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy bodysuit from Revolve that showed plenty of skin and did nothing but favors for her impressive figure.

The Miami hottie slayed in the sexy one-piece that boasted a bold, cherry red color that popped against her allover glow. The number featured thin straps that showcased Alexa’s toned arms and a frilly, sweetheart neckline that fell low on her chest. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the number thanks to its pushup-style cups, making for an eye-popping display of cleavage the proved hard to be ignored.

Alexa’s red-hot outfit clung to her curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection. Meanwhile, its daringly high-cut design took the look to the next level by allowing the model to show off her lean legs and sculpted thighs.

No accessories appeared to have been added to the blond bombshell’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. Her platinum tresses spilled over her shoulders in bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her glam, Alexa was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to make use of the like and comment features on the steamy new addition to Alexa’s Instagram page. The upload has been double-tapped over 1,900 times within just 30 minutes of going live — and that number continues to increase by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s revealing display.

“What an awesome body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was “so very gorgeous.”

“Red is your color!! Looks stunning on you!!” gushed a third admirer.

Alexa is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Over the weekend, she dazzled her followers again with a selfie photo that saw her in a sheer, electric blue teddy that left little to the imagination. The racy look also proved to be a hit with the model’s fans, who, to date, have awarded the upload nearly 27,000 likes.