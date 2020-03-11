Angeline Varona Looks Smoking Hot In Crochet Bikini On Instagram

Social media influencer Angeline Varona isn’t leaving much to the imagination in new photos posted to the popular-sharing app. The 26-year-old model flashed some serious skin in steamy new snaps uploaded to Instagram, Tuesday, March 10, as she modeled a vibrant, flirty tw0-piece that showed off her killer figure.

In the new addition to her feed, Angeline was seen outdoors in her skimpy bikini, leaning on a wooden post with her arms raised to her head. She posed with her body exposed to the camera as she looked to the side, slightly smiling. The background showed some lush greenery and several other wooden posts.

In the other photo, the Miami native was photographed in another area. She posed with her backside facing the camera — flaunting her perky booty. Angeline angled her head to the side with her eyes closed. Her pose showed a glimpse of her sideboob, much to the delight of her fans.

Angeline sported a red-and-white bikini set from Beijobaby. The bathing suit’s top featured a plunging neckline that exposed ample cleavage and was held by thin straps that tied over her neck and around her back. Notably, the cups barely provided enough coverage for her breasts that she spilled out from the sides. The Bang Energy model wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that clung to her curvaceous physique. It had thin straps with small tassels at the ends and tied on the sides of her hips.

The bombshell wore her long brunette hair down, parted to the side, and left unstyled. She sported a fresh makeup look that consisted of sculpted brows, thick mascara, bronzer, and mauve-colored lipstick.

In the caption, Angeline mentioned that she has been loving the “red” color lately, as seen on her swimwear choices. She also tagged Beijobaby and professional photographer Yoan’s Playground in the post and the photo. According to the geotag, the model was in Cancun, Mexico.

The latest share racked up more than 126,000 likes and over 880 comments in the first 14 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Angeline’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty, while others raved about her amazing figure. Some followers were short on words and chimed in using a mix of emoji instead.

“Love that bathing suit!!! You look gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Explosively sexy babe,” another admirer gushed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“True happiness is getting your lit new post notification,” a third social media user added.