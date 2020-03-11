Meghan Trainor Rocks Multicolored Hair & Larger Than Life Blue Fur Garment: ‘Look Mom, I’m A Model’

Meghan Trainor took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and they are incredibly eye-catching.

The “All About that Bass” hitmaker stunned in a larger than life blue fur jacket and didn’t state whether the item of clothing was faux or real fur. Trainor paired the ensemble with a light blue velvet dress that fell above her knees and glittery silver lace-up shoes. She sported her long multicolored hair in two ponytails on each side of her head and opted for light blue eyeshadow.

The “Lips Are Movin'” songstress shared numerous images within one post that saw her posing in front of a plain black backdrop from the knees-up.

In the first shot, Trainor looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She was captured with the wind blowing her hair which made the photo look dynamic.

In the next photograph, the “Nice to Meet Ya” chart-topper was snapped more close-up. Her fur garment took up most of the frame while she glanced at the camera.

In the third and final pic, Trainor sported a similar expression to the photo in the first slide. However, the wind was not blowing her hair and rested on her outfit.

For her caption, she wrote, “Look mom, I’m a model” and stated that she loves designer Christian Cowan, who she was wearing.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 119,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“MEGHAN YOU ARE STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Giving me life with that hair, love it!!” another shared.

“A very pretty and beautiful model. I like your outfit Meghan,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg love this reminds me of bubbles from the Powerpuff Girls,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram post, she posed alongside Kellee Moran and Nikita Dragun. The trio embodied the Powerpuff Girls for Cowan’s fashion show and looked very fierce.

“Thank you @christiancowan @powerpuffgirls for literally turning me into bubbles…. AND for a great cause! I had the BEST night ever. I was so inspired and felt so empowered by these other badass women. Best way to spend #internationalwomensday,” Trainor expressed.

The “Me Too” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media followers with her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black ensemble for an episode of The Voice in the U.K. Trainor put her long blond locks in a high ponytail and placed little gems on the side of her hair.