Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Slams Troll Over Weight Loss Photo: ‘I Made Things Happen For Myself’

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari clapped back at a troll on social media this week after they called him out for posting a fitness photo that showed him before and after his dramatic weight loss transformation. The drama began after the fitness model posted two sets of side by side photos of himself to his account on March 10.

The first photo showed him in his football uniform when he was younger alongside was a more recent photo of himself posing while shirtless. The second set of photos featured him looking a little heavier in a gray tank top next to one of him with bulging muscles in the gym.

In the lengthy caption, Sam opened up about his weight loss and fitness transformation over the past few years and shared how he believes that when he was heavier he needed “alot of personality to attract people” before adding in part, “people that are blessed with great looks all their lives tend to be very boring.”

Many of his 1.3 million followers shared their thoughts on Sam’s divisive message in the comments section, including one in particular that caught the model’s attention, as reported by Life & Style.

One Instagram user hit back at Sam and called his comments about weight “unbelievably empty and frankly stupid” as they pointed out that it’s now his job to stay in shape.

“Sometimes we’re fat other times we lose weight but don’t get lost in those voices be happy with your body our body tells a story and appreciate those parts that you love about you,” they continued, adding that those hoping to lose weight should do it “without shame” and at their own pace.

But Sam was quick to hit back as he left his own comment on the message.

In his clapback, Britney’s man pointed out that he worked hard as a security guard, at a gym, and at Best Buy store while he was trying to break into his current job as a model and aspiring actor.

“Once I lost a bunch of weight I was able to break into commercial acting, I made things possible for myself by taking responsibility and doing something about it,” he said.

Shortly after Britney shared a shirtless photo of him on her Instagram, Sam then clarified why he decided to post the two sets of before and after snaps that showed him both before and after his weight loss.

“I made this post because [I’m] proud of the change I made and not a shame of it! You’re simply judging!” he continued, noting that he wanted the Instagram post to inspire people on their own journey.

A number of fans then jumped in to defend Sam, as they shared how they found his post relatable.

Sam’s no stranger to hitting back in the comments section, though.

The star regularly steps in to defend his girlfriend of around four years against the trolls on social media and even clapped back at Instagram users who made negative comments about her on one of her uploads back in December.