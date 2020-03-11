Derek Hough Talks The Elements In Soaking Wet & Shirtless Instagram Share

Derek Hough talked about the essential elements of life in a new Instagram share, but it appears fans were more interested in looking at his soaking wet, shirtless body than paying attention to his deeply personal message. The former Dancing with the Stars pro took to the social media site to share his thoughts with his 2.4 million followers.

The dance pro posted the bare-chested image where it appears he is on a beach, although the background is blurred. There is a hint of sand and sea in the multicolored hue that provides a serene backdrop for the six-time DWTS mirrorball winner.

In the photo, Derek is wearing tight, light-colored blue jeans that are slung low on his hips.

His chest is waxed and muscular, with ripples run from end to end and arms and ends in a six-pack set of abdominal muscles.

Derek’s hair is wet and plastered to his forehead in the image. A neatly groomed beard and mustache adorns his face. His mouth is slightly agape as if he were caught coming out of the ocean and was surprised by the person taking the photo.

In the caption, Derek talked about the elements, including water, earth, air and fire in a quote from Yung Pueblo.

Diego Perez, also known as Yung Pueblo, is a writer whose prose provides readers with a way to feel more connected to the world and their own spirituality. On his official website, it states that Yung Pueblo aims to support the healing of the person. His belief system is such that he feels when people release their personal burdens, they contribute to global peace.

Derek regularly shares messages he feels will contribute to the overall well-being of his followers. He also sprinkles plenty of what he calls dad jokes or bad puns within his posts as well.

Fans loved both the photo and its message and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the accompanying social media share.

“What water? What air? What fire? All I see is you looking at me!” stated one clearly infatuated follower of the current coach on World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo. The fourth season of the series is currently in production. It will feature once again, some of the most creative and exciting dancers in all genres as they compete for a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

“This post is my kind of language,” said a second fan of Derek’s.

“I feel like that is almost a 10 pack, WOW!!!” commented a third Instagram user.

“This guy is the epitome of fabulous,” remarked a fourth fan.