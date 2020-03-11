Whitney Johns Tugs At Her Pink Bikini As She Shows Off Her Sculpted Abs

Whitney Johns took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share yet another racy bikini snap. The fitness model thrilled fans as she flaunted her gym-honed curves in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the sexy pic, Whitney looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pink and white bikini. The tiny top showed off the model’s toned arms and ample cleavage while putting her sculpted abs on full display. The matching bikini bottoms sat high on her curvy hips, and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs in the process.

Whitney posed in front of some green plants as she looped her fingers through the strap of her bottoms to give them a light tug. Her other hand held onto her bikini top. She pushed her hip out to the side and gave a sizzling stare into the camera for the shot. She also accessorized the look with large hoop earrings, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in flirty waves that engulfed her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup for the photo as well.

The glam look consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and filled in her brows to give her eyes a bit more definition. She also sported a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some pink blush to give her face a soft glow. She completed the look with a glossy pink lip and sun kissed skin.

Many of Whitney’s 522,000-plus followers showed their support for the photo. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

The model’s admirers also hit the comments section to share their thoughts on the bikini shot, leaving over 310 remarks.

“Speechless!! Seriously stunning!” one fan commented.

“That pink looks incredible on you!!” another wrote.

“Yeahhhhh BABES. My paradise beauty. Love you soo soooo much,” remarked a third follower.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen. That bikini is giving me life, and those abs. OMG stop it already you goddess queen,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have come to expect some serious fitness motivation from her as she flaunts her chiseled physique in nearly all of her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a skimpy white bathing suit with a daring side cut that showed a lot of skin. To date, that snap has earned more than 12,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.