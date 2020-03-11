Amber Portwood Opens Up About ‘Dark Period’ After Arrest: ‘My Hair Was Falling Out’

With a new season of Teen Mom OG set to air later this month, fans are excited to catch up with the cast including Amber Portwood who was arrested last year. Now, the mom-of-two is opening up to Us Weekly about life after the arrest including the “dark period” that she went through.

“I got into a really, really dark period for a couple of months,” Amber explained.

The reality show star went on to explain the physical tolls that impacted her body following the argument and subsequent arrest.

“I lost about 35 pounds in less than three months. My hair was falling out. When I say I went into shock, I literally, my body went in shock. I didn’t sleep for almost two weeks. I had to get out of that state of mind,” Amber said.

The arrest happened last July after an argument between Amber and her then boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Reportedly, Amber hit Andrew while he held the couples young son. Amber was arrested for domestic battery, but avoided jail time. She pleaded guilty to one felony count of domestic battery. Following one year of probation for the mom-of-two, the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Although she was able to avoid a jail sentence, Amber admitted that she went through a “deep depression.” She also opened up about the fact that the period following the arrest was one of the “worst,” comparing it to what she has been through in the past.

“Through prison and everything I’ve been through, it was one of the worst times of my life, and when you go through something like that, you have to learn from your mistakes,” Amber said.

While Amber didn’t go into detail about how she was able to get out of the state of mind she found herself in following her arrest, fans were able to see some steps she took online. Amber stepped away from social media late last year, admitting that she needed to distance herself from the negativity. She hasn’t shared any new Instagram photos since November and the recent interview is the first she has spoken out about her life following the arrest.

Amber will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG which is set to premiere on MTV on March 17. Fans will be able to hear more from Amber on the show as well as see her co-stars reactions to her arrest.