New York Conference On ‘Doing Business Under Coronavirus’ Canceled Due To Coronavirus

A conference scheduled for this week in New York City for business leaders to discuss how to deal with the impact of the coronavirus has been canceled due to fears of the coronavirus.

As Bloomberg reported, the Council on Foreign Relations had scheduled a roundtable event called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” that was scheduled for Friday. The international think tank ended up canceling as the virus continues to spread in the metro New York area and local leaders shut down public events and schools in an effort to slow its spread.

The report noted that the conference on dealing with the coronavirus is one of many major events in New York to be called off, including the annual auto show put on by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. The group said it will be held in late August.

“Events in metro New York are coming under close scrutiny due to an increase in cases in the city and, in particular, an outbreak in the suburb of New Rochelle,” the report noted. “The National Guard will be sent to the town to help close public gathering spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.”

As NBC New York reported, the number of coronavirus cases in the metro New York area has surged, surpassing 200 cases. Most of those were in New York, though New Jersey has been hit as well and reported its first death this week. In New Rochelle, seen as the epicenter of the metro outbreak, Gov. Cuomo announced a one-mile “containment area” where a number of closures will be in effect for the next two weeks.

Federal officials have also ramped up testing efforts in the area, the report noted. The CDC authorized six private labs in the area to test people who may be infected.

Other countries hit hard by coronavirus have canceled public events, as have other areas of the United States. The California county of Santa Clara announced that all public gatherings over 1,000 people were called off, potentially impacting the San Jose Sharks hockey franchise that plays there.

While the conference on how businesses can deal with the coronavirus may be called off, there are a number of national conversations on how the economy will withstand the effects of the virus. As the New York Times reported, President Donald Trump has proposed an economic stimulus package that could include cutting payroll taxes and sending targeted relief to the heavily impacted tourism and hospitality industries.