Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In Cute & Sexy Short Set

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland was a sight to behold in her latest social media share. On Wednesday. the beauty shared an uploaded a post to Instagram that caught her showing off her incredible figure in a cute and sexy short set.

Hilde’s outfit was a light green color that flattered her bronze skin tone. It consisted of a workout bra and tiny shorts that appeared to be made of a soft and comfortable fabric.

The stunner’s update was a collection of five shots that saw her modeling the active wear outside on a sidewalk. She sported a pair of pink trainers to complete her look.

As she is known to do, Hilde gave her followers different views of her fit physique in the outfit. One image caught her from behind, showing off her booty in the tight-fitting shorts. The snap also emphasized her hourglass shape.

Another picture saw the model from the front, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage and taut abs. The camera captured her as she tucked her hair behind her ear while flashing her heart-melting smile.

Yet another photo captured all of Hilde’s body from the front. She stood with one knee bent, flaunting her toned legs and the curve of her hip. She held her hands up to her face and smiled for the camera.

Two images caught the beauty from side angles. In one of them, the stunner looked over her shoulder at the camera, showcasing her thin waist and ample chest. Another side-angle shot was a close-up of Hilde, giving her fans a nice view of her pretty face and bright blue eyes as she smiled.

Hilde’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail. She wore a face full of makeup, and accessorized with hope earrings and layered necklaces.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Hilde said it would be hard to miss her in the bright color — and there is little doubt about that.

Many of her admirers gushed over how incredible she looked in the sporty outfit.

“You could never get missed,” joked one fan.

“Wow. Absolutely stunning and those abs,” said a second follower.

“You are a beautiful woman,” a third follower told her.

“This colour looks so good on you!!!” a fourth commenter told her.

It seems as though just about every color looks good on Hilde. Not too long ago, she flaunted her figure in a set of yellow lingerie.