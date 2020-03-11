Josie Harris Dead, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex-Girlfriend Dies At Age 40

Josie Harris has died. As confirmed by TMZ, Harris — the ex-girlfriend boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. pled guilty to battering in 2010 — was found unresponsive at her Valencia, California, home Monday evening.

“She was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told there does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe,” TMZ’s report reads.

Harris is the mother of three children with Mayweather Jr. — sons Koraun Mayweather, 20, and Zion Mayweather, 18, and daughter Jirah Mayweather, 15.

According to an Associated Press report at the time, as shared by ESPN, Harris filed a domestic battery report against Mayweather Jr. in September 2010 and he was sought for questioning by Las Vegas police. Authorities ultimately took him into custody and he was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Harris had made a previous allegation of abuse in 2005 but later recanted her statement and charges were dropped.

“He was acquitted by a Nevada jury in July 2005 after being accused of hitting and kicking Josie Harris during an argument outside a Las Vegas nightclub. “At trial, Harris, the 25-year-old mother of three of Mayweather’s children, testified she had lied to police because she was angry Mayweather left her for another woman.”

As reported in December 2011 by Fox News, Mayweather Jr. was ultimately sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge of felony battery. Additionally, Mayweather pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor harassment that resulted from alleged threats to his children.

As later reported in Harris’ tell-all with USA Today, Koraun Mayweather witnessed the September 2010 attack and alerted the Mayweather compound’s security, who notified police. Harris credited her eldest son’s actions as saving her from greater harm.

“I just thanked him because I didn’t know how long it was going to continue to go on. And I just feel like if he wouldn’t have gone to get the help that I may not even be able to be sitting here,” Harris told USA Today.

Speaking to the outlet with his mother’s permission, Koraun Mayweather called his father a “coward.”

Koraun Mayweather and Floyd Mayweather Jr. appear to have since reconciled. As reported by the International Business Times, the boxer gifted his eldest son a Mercedes Coupe as a gift for his 16th birthday in 2015.