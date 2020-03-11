Kayla Moody Sits Backwards In A Chair While Exposing Bare Booty & Sideboob In Revealing Outfit

Kayla Moody left very little to the imagination in a barely-there outfit for her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. The model sizzled as she showcased her flawless figure in Costa Rica.

In the sexy snapshot, Kayla looked smoking hot as she sported a pair of white panties which she had pushed down to expose her bare booty. She also donned an unbuttoned denim shirt that gave fans a peek at her sideboob. The ensemble flaunted the hot military wife’s tiny waist and long, lean legs as well.

Kayla sat backwards in a white wooden chair with her legs apart in the shot. Her backside was angled towards the camera and she looked over her shoulder with her lips parted and a sultry stare. In the background of the snap, a potted plant and some green grass can be seen.

The model wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in loose curls that brushed over her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also added sculpted eyebrows to help define her eyes a bit more. She rocked a bronzed tan all over her body, which she complemented with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Kayla’s 676,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the racy upload. Fans clicked the like button more than 1,800 times in the span of just 18 minutes after the post was shared to her account.

The model’s adoring followers also made quick work sharing their thoughts on the photo in the comments section.

“Absolute perfection,” one fan wrote.

“Wow one of the best pics I’ve seen from you yet beautiful,” another stated.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” a third social media user remarked.

“You are stunning. There is no one hotter on this planet than Kayla. This picture nearly knocked the wind right out of me. Just gorgeous babe,” commented a fourth person.

As many fans already know, the model is no stranger to showing off her nearly-naked body in her online photos, and often does so in her NSFW photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently, Kayla stunned her fans when she posed in a see-through nude bodysuit that put all of her enviable curves on full display. To date, that post has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 290 comments.